Surgeries, ultrasound services hit at Nurpur hospital

The prolonged suspension of surgical procedures and ultrasound services at the 200-bed Civil Hospital, Nurpur, has caused concern among residents of lower Kangra, with patients who depend on the government institution being forced to look for healthcare elsewhere.

The Operation Theatre (OT) has been closed for over a fortnight, particularly affecting patients awaiting gynaecology, general surgery and orthopaedic procedures. The hospital has stopped scheduling surgeries, leaving many with no option but to approach private hospitals in neighbouring Pathankot (Punjab). The ultrasound facility has also been out of service for over two months.

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Residents say the suspension of the two essential services has severely undermined the hospital’s role as a referral centre for Nurpur and adjoining areas. Patients who come to a government hospital for affordable treatment are now being forced to incur additional expenses, besides travelling out of state or being referred to Tanda Medical College.

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The crisis follows the breakdown of the anaesthesia machine (workstation) and the ultrasound machine, both of which have reportedly outlived their operational life after serving the hospital for over a decade. Despite the hospital administration’s efforts to get them repaired, company engineers have declared both machines beyond repair. The non-functional anaesthesia workstation has made the OT unusable and brought surgeries to a standstill. As a result, one surgeon, two gynaecologists and an orthopaedic surgeon are attending patients only in the Outpatient Department (OPD).

Medical Superintendent Dr Anupam Sharma had issued a circular on October 15 directing specialists not to schedule or allot dates for surgeries until further orders. When contacted, she confirmed that the company engineers had expressed their inability to repair the equipment. She said the matter had been taken up with the state Health Department, seeking the installation of a new ultrasound machine and anaesthesia workstation.

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Residents have urged the government and the Health Department to treat the matter as an urgent public health concern and replace the defunct equipment without delay. They say the continued closure of the OT and the ultrasound facility is causing avoidable hardship to patients who rely on the hospital for timely and affordable care.