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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Surgical feat - Life-saving surgery performed at Civil Hospital Nurpur

Surgical feat - Life-saving surgery performed at Civil Hospital Nurpur

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Rajiv Mahajan
Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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“A complicated surgery of adrenal gland tumour on elderly patient performed at Nurpur civil hospital
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A team of doctors and supporting staff at Civil Hospital, Nurpur, has successfully performed a complex major surgery to remove an adrenal gland tumour from a 65-year-old male patient, providing a new lease of life to the elderly patient.

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Despite the limitations of a resource-constrained secondary-care hospital, the technically demanding procedure was successfully carried out following meticulous planning by the surgical team led by general surgeon Dr Praveen Sharma, anaesthesiologist Dr Rohani and the supporting operation theatre staff. According to Dr Anupama Sharma, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the surgery involved removal of a large 13-cm tumour located above the patient’s left kidney. She said the procedure posed a considerable challenge because of the tumour’s size and its proximity to vital organs and major blood vessels.

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The patient also had only one functioning kidney, requiring particularly careful surgical and anaesthetic management. He remained stable throughout the procedure and was shifted to postoperative care in a satisfactory condition. He is currently stable and recovering under observation. The removed tumour has been sent for laboratory examination to determine its exact nature and guide further treatment.

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Hospital officials said such complicated surgeries are generally performed at medical colleges, making the successful procedure a significant achievement for the Nurpur hospital.

Dr Praveen Sharma said the patient had undergone preoperative evaluation for nearly a month after a gland above his left kidney was found to have developed into a large tumour. “Saving the single functioning kidney while removing such a large tumour was a major challenge and involved considerable risk. However, the surgery was successful and the patient is recovering without any postoperative complications,” he said.

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