Surprise check at dhabas and sweat shops

Mandi, February 17
A team of Mandi Municipal Corporation led by its Commissioner HS Rana today inspected various dhabas and sweet shops to check sanitation and quality of food products being sold in the town. The move comes just before the start of the weeklong international Shivratri fair.
The Commissioner said, “We were inspecting the quality of food products and sanitation at food stalls, dhabas and sweet shops. It was observed that during the fair sometimes dhaba owners and sweet sellers sometimes adulterate food products to mint money.”
“In view of this weeklong festival, we warned the dhaba and sweet shop owners to ensure quality of food products and proper cleanliness. In case of the violation of this direction, heavy penalty will be imposed on offenders,” he said.
