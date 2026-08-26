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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Surprise inspections ordered at Kangra ultrasound centres

Surprise inspections ordered at Kangra ultrasound centres

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:08 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Kangra District Advisory Committee and District Appropriate Authority constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, has directed health authorities to conduct regular surprise inspections of clinics and ultrasound centres across the district to prevent illegal sex determination.

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The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti. The committee considered 16 applications received from various health institutions, of which 12 were approved. Applicants in the remaining cases were directed to complete the requisite formalities.

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Dr Bharti directed Block Medical Officers to conduct regular surprise inspections of clinics and ultrasound centres falling under their respective jurisdictions. He called for heightened surveillance of centres located in areas bordering other states.

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He said any irregularity detected during inspections should invite immediate action under the law, with inspection reports submitted to the CMO’s office. The CMO also directed all concerned centres to prominently display boards carrying the message, “Sex determination of foetus is not done here” at clearly visible locations.

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