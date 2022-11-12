Surveillance stepped up along border areas in Solan, Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 11

Surveillance has been stepped up along all border areas in Solan and Sirmaur districts in view of tomorrow’s polling for the Assembly elections.

The two districts share borders with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. Inter-state nakas have been set up at Paonta Sahib, Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh to ensure peaceful polls.

SP, Sirmaur, Raman Meena said about 2,500 personnel of paramilitary forces, besides the Himachal Police have been deployed in the district.

There are 50 critical polling stations in the district, which shares about 225-km border with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Seven companies of Central armed policemen comprising three ITBP, two BSF and one each of the SSB and the CRPF have been deployed in the district. Activities like area domination in each segment are being undertaken with a squad of 25 security personnel. Quick reaction teams have been set up at each police station where a vehicle and a squad of eight personnel will undertake round-the-clock patrolling. The entire district police have been deployed on poll duty.

Solan district has 84 vulnerable and 30 critical polling booths with 35 vulnerable and 25 critical booths falling in the Doon and Nalagarh segments. The areas like Baddi, Nalagarh and Parwanoo are being specially monitored as they share border with Haryana and Punjab.

Solan SP Virender Sharma, said paramilitary forces and the district police had been deployed at the border and a vigil was maintained at critical and vulnerable polling booths. About 1,200 policemen from the district, paramilitary and Home Guards had been deployed in the Solan district. “Sub-divisional police officials today inspected various booths in their jurisdiction to ensure that arrangements are in place and phone numbers of the officials concerned are available for immediate assistance,” said Sharma.

Kulhari and Sharma also visited border areas in Parwanoo to oversee security arrangements, including sealing of the border.