Survey done, Jalori Pass tunnel DPR to be ready in 10 months

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 2

The prospects of the proposed Jalori Pass tunnel connecting Banjar and Anni valleys have been revived after a team of the National Highways Wing of the Public Works Department headed by Chief Engineer SK Kapoor and officials of Altinok company, consultant for the detailed project report (DPR), inspected the Aut-Luhri-Sainj NH-305 for tunnel construction recently.

The company officials had earlier surveyed Ghiyagi and some other places for the construction of a tunnel. The spot on the Sajwad road at a distance of 6 km from Ghiyagi has been selected for the construction of the double-lane tunnel. An amount of Rs 990 crore will be spent on tunnel construction. It will have a total length of about 4.2 km and will end at Khanag.

KL Suman, Executive Engineer, PWD (National Highways Wing), says that the DPR will be prepared in about 10 months. The work will begin after land acquisition and the Forest Department’s approval.

He says, “Along with the tunnel, a bypass will be constructed on the Aut-Luhri road from Larji and Mangalore to clear traffic at Banjar. The journey between Ghiyagi and Khanag is risky due to the steep road and icing on it during the winter months. After the construction of the tunnel, people will have a comfortable journey. Commuters will not face trouble during the winter as the movement of vehicles will be through the Aut-Luhri road via the tunnel. The people of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur districts will also benefit from the tunnel.”

The 10,800-ft high Jalori Pass remains closed for vehicular movement during winter due to heavy snowfall during the winter. People of 69 panchayats of outer Seraj have to traverse long distances via alternative routes to reach their destination. The distance between Luhri and Kullu is 120 km, but after the closure of the Pass during winter months, one has to travel 220 km via Karsog to reach Kullu, making the journey tough and time-consuming. The people of Anni and Nirmand areas of Kullu district are the worst affected, as they have to travel a longer distance to reach the district headquarters.

At present, it takes two to three hours to reach Anni from Banjar on the National Highway No. 305. With the construction of the tunnel, the journey time from the Kullu district headquarters to Anni and Kinnaur will reduce. Local residents say that the construction of the tunnel will also boost tourism in the region.

Closed during winter months