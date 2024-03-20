Survey in progress on manual scavengers

Mandi, March 19
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish today said a comprehensive survey of manual scavengers in the district was being conducted from March 15 to April 14 as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
Presiding over a meeting of a District-Level Committee constituted under the Manual Scavengers Act, the DC said according to the provisions of the Act, the use of unhygienic toilets and manual scavenging were prohibited. She instructed all rural and urban bodies to ensure that before data from the new survey was uploaded, the data from the old survey was removed and the final report was sent within the stipulated time.
The DC urged all residents of the district to provide relevant information, if any, about unhygienic or dry toilets and persons involved in manual scavenging in the district to the Panchayat Officers or Urban Local Bodies or Block Development Officers concerned. She said everyone’s cooperation and support was vital for the success of the efforts being made towards building a more respectable society.
The DC also presided over a meeting of the District-Level Vigilance Committee where she instructed the Labour Officer to inspect the cases of labourers from time to time. She said it should be ensured that health check-up camps for sanitation workers of the district were organised twice a year.
District Welfare Officer Girdhari Lal Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar and other officers were also present in the meeting.
