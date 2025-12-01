Survey to convert Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line into broad gauge completed: Kangra MP

The Railway Department has completed a survey for the conversion of the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge line into a broad gauge line, also known as the Kangra valley line.

According to Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that after the completion of the survey, a detailed project report was being prepared for further action. He added that Vaishnaw stated in the Lok Sabha that the Railways had undertaken a survey for the 57-km railway line.

Bhardwaj said that the Union Defence Ministry had also identified the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line as of strategic importance and the Railways had also completed a survey and prepared a detailed project report for this proposed railway line. “The proposed laying of the 489-km railway line will cost to Rs 1.31 lakh crore and will pass through 270-km long railway tunnels,” he added.

The conversion of the Kangra valley railway line into broad gauge has been hanging fire for the past several years. The Central Government had not approved a detailed project report for this railway line prepared earlier. The British had laid the railway line in 1932, linking all important and religious towns of Kangra and parts of Mandi district. A number of plans were drawn up to convert this narrow gauge line into a broad gauge line but all remained only on paper.

The condition of the rail track between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has worsened in the past over one decade. Railway services remained suspended for four or five months every year after landslide debris fell on tracks during the monsoon season. This year, too, the rail service was suspended on July 4 and had not been restored till now, causing a lot of resentment among commuters.

The railway connectivity between Pathankot and the Nurpur road railway station was snapped in August 2022 after an old bridge on the Chakki rivulet near Kandwal in Nurpur washed away. However, the Northern Railway has built a new bridge but it has not been opened for train services though an announcement was made in the media two months ago that it would be opened by November end.

The Kangra valley rail line is considered the lifeline of 40 lakh residents of lower hills of Himachal Pradesh.