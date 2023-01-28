Survey to finalise house tax in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 27

Five months after it was notified, the Solan municipal corporation (MC) will conduct a survey to assess the house tax whose rates were worked out on the basis of the unit area method.

Tax charged till August 2022 While house tax as per the old rate has been charged till August 2022, assessing the tax as per the new rates has been inordinately delayed.

Since the merged areas are exempt from property tax for three years since 2020, no tax assessment would be undertaken there.

Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura said that the merged areas, comprising villages lying in its precincts, have been categorized as the zone B.

This decision was taken at a recent general house of the MC where it was decided to float tenders to finalise a suitable agency for this survey.

The Union Government had made it mandatory to re-devise bylaws of property tax in the urban local bodies (ULBs), using the unit area method by taking into consideration the plinth area of a property. The bylaws were chalked out to enable the ULB to obtain Central grants. Though they were supposed to be notified by March 2022, the process has not been completed in time.

A sizable time was lost in finalizing whether a survey should be conducted or self- assessment be done to work out the modalities. “Parameters for assessing the tax have been worked out now in consultation with other civic bodies and tenders would be invited soon to identify an agency,” added the Deputy Mayor.

The Assembly elections further added to the delay as the earlier BJP government feared that the revised tax rates could hit its poll prospects in the Assembly polls.

A tax up to 25 per cent has been imposed on commercial and domestic properties by considering factors like location, structure, age and occupancy of a building. The municipal corporation has been earning Rs 4.73 crore annually as property tax as per the earlier rates. There are 11,648 households in the civic area.

The owners of residential properties, including let-out property, had been given relief with a sizable reduction in the new structure. As against the earlier rate of Rs 4,230 per 100 m for residential properties, the new tax slabs have been slashed to Rs 608 per 100m and Rs 1,265 per 100 m for the residential and let-out properties.