Survivors narrate horrific experience

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 14

Reclined on a hospital bed at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, Ankush (26), who had a miraculous escape at Shiv Mandir temple incident in Summerhill, bowed his head in sheer reverence to the almighty while narrating his horrific experience.

Talking to The Tribune, Ankur, a carpenter by profession, who is one of the total two survivors in the incident, said: “Rahul and me do carpentry work at the temple and had been staying inside it. We both were asleep when all of a sudden, we heard loud rumbling sound and next moment debris started falling on us. We shouted and ran outside to save ourselves. We could not even take along our belongings such as mobile and other stuff.” Both have sustained injuries in the incident.

Rahul (17), who originally hails from Kinnaur district, said: “Before we could know what was happening, the temple building came apart in front of us. We somehow managed to run and save our lives. There were people trapped inside. I do not know the exact number, but there were plenty of them.”

Khurshid Ahmad, one of the survivors at the Phagli incident that claimed five lives, was among the first to reach at the landslide site and rescue people buried under the debris.

Still traumatised by the catastrophe that has devastated many lives, Ahmad, who was now sitting at the hospital bed (sustained injuries while rescuing those buried) in utter disbelief, could not control his emotions and tears started rolling down his cheeks while narrating his traumatic experience.

Ahmad who works as painter, said: “I was living as a tenant in the house, which has been swept away by huge trees and landslide debris. I had a narrow escape in the incident, but after the landslide, I found owner and his family members missing. I went into the mud looking for them and with the help of others managed to pull them out from the debris. I have never ever seen devastation of this proportion in my lifetime.”

Mamta, one of the survivors who sustained injuries on her foot and back, said: “We were sleeping and debris came all over us all of sudden and before we could do anything, we got buried under it. Our tenant came to our rescue.”

Naveen (48), who had also gone to save one of his acquaintances buried under the debris, sustained serious injuries on his back, legs and feet. Deepak and Vikas Sidhu also sustained serious injuries (including fractures).

#Indira Gandhi #Shimla