Suspected online gaming racket busted in Kangra; 41 cellphones, 7 laptops seized

Six persons, including three residents of Kangra district and three from Bihar, who were present at the house during the raids on Thursday, were detained for questioning.

Advertisement

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said that the police had received a tip-off that five or six persons were operating Lotus265, 100Panel and FairPlay online gaming platforms from a building at Birta and luring locals to invest their money in the game.

Advertisement

They had allegedly collected UPI IDs and QR codes linked to multiple bank accounts from different parts of the country to receive money from users. “The information suggested that the bank accounts were being used as mule accounts and a substantial amount of money could have been routed through them. Acting on the input, a police team searched the premises and recovered 41 mobile phones and seven laptops,” the SP said.

The accused have been identified as Lavlesh (25) from Kangra Sagar Chaudhary (27) and Aryan of Nagrota Bagwan; and Manoj Kumar Mehta (28), Pankaj Pandit (31) and Vivek Kumar (27), all residents of Bihar.

Advertisement

According to the police, the occupants could not provide a satisfactory explanation for keeping the large number of electronic devices at the house. The police seized the devices in accordance with the law in the presence of the witnesses.

A case has been registered at the Kangra police station under Sections 317(2), 317(5) and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Verma said that the investigation was underway and the seized devices were being examined. The police were also gathering information about the operation of the online gaming platform, bank accounts, UPI IDs, QR codes and suspected financial transactions.

An investigation was underway to establish the involvement of other persons in the suspected network.