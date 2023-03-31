Suspended councillors created ruckus: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 30

Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) Mayor Punam Grover today claimed that the Congress-supported councillors who were suspended on Wednesday were creating ruckus during the proceedings of the House.

The councillors — Puja, Isha Prashar and Sangeeta Thakur — were suspended as they started raising other issues before discussing the agenda for the day.

On gag order Any person can visit the civic body, but the councillors' kin can't interfere in its working. These councillors were not even aware of the works being executed in their wards. Their husbands were monitoring the projects. —Punam Grover, Solan MC Mayor

On the issue of gag order and refusal of entry in the MC to the councillors’ husband, she said, “Any person can visit the civic body as it is a public office. But the councillors’ kin can’t interfere in the MC working. These councillors were not even aware of the works being executed in their wards. Their husbands were monitoring the projects being implemented in respective wards. They should acquaint themselves with the working of the civic body and not be dependent on their husbands.” The suspended councillors were yesterday objecting to the gag order issued against their husbands.

She claimed that the suspended councillors had connived with the BJP-supported councillors to remove her and the Deputy Mayor last year. Since they had failed in their motive, they were deliberately creating hurdles in the smooth functioning of the MC, Grover added.

Grover also refuted the allegation of providing no budget to some councillors. Four councillors who were absent during the last House as well as the finance sub-committee meeting had been denied access to the budget of Rs 25 lakh owing to their absence. The mayor said all wards were issued equal budget.