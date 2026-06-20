‘Suspicious’ liquid thrown at woman in Mandi court complex

The police have registered a case after a woman alleged that a suspicious liquid was used on her during a court appearance at the District Court Complex in Mandi yesterday.

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According to the police, an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on the complaint filed by the woman.

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“The complainant alleged that while attending a court hearing, a man, identified as her husband, allegedly used a suspicious liquid on her, causing physical discomfort and a burning sensation. Following the incident, the woman underwent a medical examination and the police initiated legal proceedings in accordance with the complaint received,” said Mandi SP Vinod Kumar.

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“Considering the seriousness of the matter, a team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) inspected the scene and collected scientific evidence. The police are also examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events,” the SP said.

The SP stated that an investigation has been initiated and all available evidence is being examined on scientific and legal grounds. Further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.