Sustainability a necessity, not an option, says CUHP V-C

The Adaptive Capacity, Resilience and Sustainability (ACRS-2025) conference opened its inaugural session with a thought-provoking address by Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). The international conference, jointly hosted by Aston University (UK), National Dong Hwa University (Taiwan) and CUHP (India), gathered global experts, researchers, policymakers and opinion leaders to explore strategies for addressing the pressing issues of climate change, disaster resilience and sustainable development.

In his speech, Prof Bansal emphasised the critical need to integrate adaptive capacity and community-based resilience into national development agendas. He stated, “Sustainability today is not an option—it is a necessity. As climate change continues to pose multi-dimensional threats, our greatest strength lies in empowering communities through knowledge, innovation and collaborative action.”

Prof Bansal also highlighted India’s leadership in strategic autonomy, citing initiatives like the ‘Aatam Nirbhar Bharat’ self-reliance movement. He pointed out that India’s resilience is rooted in its diversity and decentralisation, which make it well-positioned to navigate global challenges. He suggested that Taiwan could draw valuable lessons from India’s approach to community participation, cultural pluralism, democratic depth, tech frugality and innovations in grassroots governance.

Advertisement

In a forward-looking statement, Prof Bansal announced that CUHP is in talks to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Dong Hwa University to foster collaborative research, facilitate academic exchange for faculty and students and launch joint programmes tailored to address regional needs. The conference set the stage for deep discussions and partnerships aimed at strengthening global resilience in the face of environmental and socio-economic challenges.