Sustainable accommodation award for Chamba homestay

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 12

Chamba homestay NotOnMap H2O House has won the Sustainable Accommodation of the Year Award at the 30th edition of the South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange programme in Greater Noida.

The programme is recognised among Asia’s leading travel and tourism expo to conduct business, share knowledge and exchange ideas.

The homestay has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability, preserving the local environment, culture and use of renewable energy sources and waste reduction efforts. “We are truly honoured to receive this award,” said Renu Sharma, owner of H2O House. “At our homestay, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.”

It is an over 150-year-old heritage property in Chaminoo village of Chamba.