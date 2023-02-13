Sustainable accommodation award for Chamba homestay

Shimla, February 12
Chamba homestay NotOnMap H2O House has won the Sustainable Accommodation of the Year Award at the 30th edition of the South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange programme in Greater Noida.
The programme is recognised among Asia’s leading travel and tourism expo to conduct business, share knowledge and exchange ideas.
The homestay has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability, preserving the local environment, culture and use of renewable energy sources and waste reduction efforts. “We are truly honoured to receive this award,” said Renu Sharma, owner of H2O House. “At our homestay, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.”
It is an over 150-year-old heritage property in Chaminoo village of Chamba.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...