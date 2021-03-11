SUV carrying illegal liquor hits police vehicle at Paonta

Solan, May 25

The driver of an SUV carrying illegal liquor tried to flee after hitting a police vehicle when signalled to stop at a naka near Haripur Khol in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district last night.

DSP, Pacchad, Shakti Singh said that the dpecial investigation unit had laid a naka near Haripur Khol and a Xylo SUV (HP-17-E-1233) was signalled to stop. The SUV driver hit the police vehicle parked there and tried to flee. The car was, however, stopped. Several boxes containing 72 bottles of beer and 180 bottles of country-made liquor meant for sale in Haryana were seized from it.

Driver Arun Kumar, a resident of Kolar in Paonta Sahib, has been booked.

Car owner Himanshu, a resident of Kolar, was also interrogated in the case to find out where the illegal liquor was being taken for and who owned it. — TNS

For sale in Haryana

