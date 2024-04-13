SVEEP event in Shimla school

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

A voter awareness campaign was conducted today at the Government Senior Secondary School, in Lakkar Bazar, Shimla, in which students, lecturers and teachers participated. On this occasion, the Election Literacy Club detailed on arrangements made for senior citizens above 85 years and disabled voters.

Shimla Urban constituency Nodal Officer Suresh Kumar discussed the need and importance of the voting with the students. “The aim of the programme is to enrol every eligible young voter in the voter list as well as to ensure public participation to strengthen democracy,” he said.

On the occasion, the students were also given information about the preservation and promotion of democratic values. On the occasion the students were administered oath to ensure that their families and neighbours vote in the upcoming elections.

