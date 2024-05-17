SVEEP team rallies voters in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 16

In its concerted efforts to enhance turnout in the upcoming General Elections, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team of Chamba organised a series of voter awareness campaigns in over a dozen villages.

The campaign, led by SVEEP nodal officer Avinash Pal, aimed at informing residents about the significance of voting and the electoral process.

The team visited Bhabla, Lugga, Drobda, Chhigla, Saloli, Samela, Chaloga, Bisnaal, Paddharui, Shakla, Hasla, Dali and Athladi villages, under Athluni and Keedi gram panchayats, spreading awareness among voters, especially newly registered, through signature campaigns, oaths and other interactive activities.

During the campaign, oath was administered to the voters to cast their ballots impartially and fearlessly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba