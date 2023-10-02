‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at agri varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 1

As part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, a mega cleanliness drive, “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta”, was undertaken on the campus and out stations of CSK HP Agriculture University today.

Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa highlighted the importance of keeping the surroundings around home and office clean. He said everyone should make it a habit to devote at least one hour every week to clean and dispose of garbage in an environment-friendly manner.

The cleanliness drive was undertaken at all constituent colleges, directorates, other offices and units of the university.

