‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at agri varsity

Palampur, October 1
As part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, a mega cleanliness drive, “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta”, was undertaken on the campus and out stations of CSK HP Agriculture University today.
Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa highlighted the importance of keeping the surroundings around home and office clean. He said everyone should make it a habit to devote at least one hour every week to clean and dispose of garbage in an environment-friendly manner.
The cleanliness drive was undertaken at all constituent colleges, directorates, other offices and units of the university.
