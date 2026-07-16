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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Swan riverbed mining in Una to be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm

Swan riverbed mining in Una to be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 09:14 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A tipper transporting mined construction material in Una.
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Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, while exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on Wednesday notified the timings for conducting mining operations and transporting the mined material from designated spots along the Swan riverbed in the interest of public safety. As per the orders, the mining of sand, gravel and stones from leased land will be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm only and the mined material will be allowed to be transported by road between 8 am and 10 pm. The vehicles transporting the mined material should strictly adhere to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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The vehicles should be fully covered to avoid dust pollution and prevent the spillage of mined material on the roads, read the orders. Every vehicle should have a valid permit and transit pass, besides other documents pertaining to mining and pollution norms. Mining leaseholders, contractors and transporters of mining material have been told to ensure that their vehicles have road worthiness certificates, light reflectors, proper headlights and should not obstruct other vehicles.

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The orders have come amid reports of overloaded tippers leading to the spillage of mined material on the roads, posing the danger of accidents. Besides, the transportation of mined material by several vehicles on one permit had been reported in the past. Continued unscientific and illegal mining on the riverbed throughout night have been reported on numerous occasions.

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