Swedish duo run 2,600 km from Ladakh to Jharkhand to support children, communities

Swedish runners Bjorn Svensson, 59, and Kristina Palten, 55, are undertaking an extraordinary 2,600-km run from Leh in Ladakh to Jharkhand to raise funds and awareness for ASHA Jharkhand, a grassroots organisation working for women, children and vulnerable communities.

The duo began their journey in Leh on August 30 and reached Kullu on September 16 after covering some of the most challenging terrain of the expedition.

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The runners were in Manali on Tuesday and are scheduled to stay in Aut on Thursday before proceeding towards Shimla. Their route will subsequently take them through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar before they arrive in Jharkhand. They expect to complete the journey by mid- to late November.

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Bjorn said they had so far raised about Rs 3.80 lakh for the cause. Donations are being collected through their website, Run for Asha, as well as the official website of ASHA Jharkhand.

For the two runners, the expedition is more than an endurance challenge. They describe it as a “journey of gratitude, grit and hope” aimed at building connections and creating a lasting impact.

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The inspiration for the run dates back to 1994, when Bjorn suffered a serious fall during a trek in the Indian Himalayas. Believing that he had fractured his ankle, he was unable to walk and was carried for two days by an Indian Sherpa named Tenzing. When Bjorn later offered him money as a gesture of gratitude, Tenzing reportedly declined, saying, “That’s not what this is about.”

The experience left a lasting impression on Bjorn. After returning to Sweden, he decided to carry that generosity forward by sponsoring a young girl named Asha from Khunti, Jharkhand. Through Asha’s sister, Manisha, who worked with ASHA Jharkhand, Bjorn became closely associated with the organisation and was impressed by its work.

The present run aims to support ASHA Jharkhand’s efforts to establish a residential football training centre where around 150 children from disadvantaged backgrounds can live, study and train. The organisation also supports community football teams involving around 150 to 200 girls and boys aged between 10 and 18.

The first 470 km of the run have presented particularly demanding conditions, with an average elevation of more than 4,000 metres and the highest point reaching 5,328 metres.

Both runners bring extensive endurance experience to the expedition. Bjorn has completed multiple 100-mile races and a 246-km ultramarathon, while Kristina has undertaken long-distance runs across Iran and from Turkey to Finland, in addition to setting several endurance running records.

Through their journey, the duo hopes to turn a personal experience of gratitude into meaningful support for the children and young people of Jharkhand.