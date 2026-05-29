Sweet box swindle: Packaging weight passed off as sweets

Almost every sweet shop in Hamirpur district is allegedly fleecing customers by weighing sweets along with box as the Weights and Measures Department has failed to effectively address the issue. In a survey conducted by The Tribune, it was observed that the weight of a 500-gram cardboard box ranges between 70 grams and 75 grams while a 1-kg box weighs between 160 grams and 185 grams, including the cover. As a result, when sweets are weighed along with the box, customers receive 70 grams to 170 grams less sweets than they pay for.

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There are over 100 sweet shops in the town, including three major players that reportedly sell more than 10 quintals of sweets daily. Surprisingly, most sweet sellers have made it a regular practice to weigh sweets along with the packaging. It has also been learnt that to pacify customers who object to this illegal practice, shop owners sometimes add 10 to 20 grams of extra sweets, but never compensate for the full weight of the box.

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Notably, when a customer buys cheaper sweets such as laddoos or besan-based sweets costing around Rs 240 per kilogram, the box effectively costs the customer nearly Rs 38, while they also receive around 160 grams less sweets. In the case of expensive sweets such as Kaju Katli, priced at nearly Rs 1,000 per kilogram, the same box effectively costs around Rs 160, and the customer again receives 160 grams less sweets. Through this practice, sweet shops are allegedly fleecing customers twice in a single sale.

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Ramesh Kumar, a local resident, said weighing sweets along with the box has become a common practice. He alleged that when customers raise objections, shopkeepers often refuse to listen and sometimes even misbehave. He added that the departments concerned should conduct regular inspections to ensure that people are not cheated.

Naseeb Singh Thakur, District Inspector of the Weights and Measures Department, said he had conducted regular inspections and had imposed fines on violators in the past. He added that all shopkeepers had been instructed to display the phone number of the district inspector at their shops so that customers could lodge complaints. He assured that every complaint would be addressed promptly.