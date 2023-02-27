Switch over to electric vehicles: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu at Congress plenary session

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given clarion call to Congress-ruled states to switch over to e-vehicles.

Speaking during the Congress’s 85th plenary session at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, “The state government is successfully implementing the electric vehicle policy to reduce the carbon emissions caused due to exhaust fumes of the diesel and petrol vehicles. This would help in preserving the Himalayan flora and fauna of the state and minimize the receding of Himalayan glaciers due to global warming and pollutants being emitted by the vehicles which has become the matter of grave concern.”

“Switching over to e-vehicles will also help in improving air quality in cities along with reducing India’s oil import dependence. It will also enhance the uptake of renewable energy. The fossil fuel-based commercial fleets will also be replaced in a phased manner. The government has planned to replace the entire fleet of HRTC buses with e-buses in the state soon.

“The state will fully switch over to e-vehicles by 2025. It will not only save the environment but would also reduce the financial burden on state exchequer,” added the Chief Minister. The CM also used e-vehicle to attend the session at Raipur on Sunday.

