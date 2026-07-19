Swollen nullah cuts off road to Chitkul in Kinnaur, damages Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp
Border Roads Organisation launches clearance operation to remove debris from road, route expected to be reopened by evening
A swollen nullah blocked the Raksham–Chitkul road in Kinnaur district and caused minor damage to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Mastrang, about 5 km from Chitkul, on Saturday night.
According to the district disaster management authorities, the overflowing nullah brought muck and debris onto the road at Mastang, blocking traffic and cutting off road connectivity to Chitkul.
An official at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kinnaur, said there was no loss of life or major property damage.
“ITBP personnel evacuated the camp after noticing that the water level in the nullah was rising,” the official said.
He added that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a clearance operation to remove the debris from the road. The route is expected to be reopened by the evening.