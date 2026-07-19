Swollen nullah cuts off road to Chitkul in Kinnaur, damages Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp

A swollen nullah blocked the Raksham–Chitkul road in Kinnaur district and caused minor damage to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Mastrang, about 5 km from Chitkul, on Saturday night.

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According to the district disaster management authorities, the overflowing nullah brought muck and debris onto the road at Mastang, blocking traffic and cutting off road connectivity to Chitkul.

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An official at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kinnaur, said there was no loss of life or major property damage.

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“ITBP personnel evacuated the camp after noticing that the water level in the nullah was rising,” the official said.

He added that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a clearance operation to remove the debris from the road. The route is expected to be reopened by the evening.