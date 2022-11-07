Sympathy for Congress rebel Pal makes battle triangular

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 6

The Sullah Assembly constituency in Kangra district is witnessing a keen triangular contest among Speaker Vipin Parmar of the BJP, Jagdish Sapiya, the Congress, and Jagjivan Pal, a Congress rebel.

Both Parmar and Sapiya are Rajput candidates while Jagjivan Pal is an OBC nominee.

Parmar is banking on development works in the constituency. Earlier, he was the Health Minister. As a minister, he opened many health institutions. In fact, Sullah has the best health infrastructure among the adjoining constituencies. Parmar had to face criticism from BJP MLAs from the adjoining constituencies, who accused him of posting many doctors in his area, while other constituencies had a dearth of doctors. However, in the Cabinet reshuffle, Parmar was made the Speaker.

He is also a protégé of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar. Sullah is the only constituency where Shanta has campaigned so far.

Sapiya is banking on the anti-incumbency against the state government and the traditional vote of the Congress. In his address, Sapiya is touching the issues of the old pension scheme (OPS), rising prices of essential commodities and the impact of the Agniveer scheme on the job prospects of the youth.

Sapiya, the former chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, is also relying heavily on his kinship in the constituency. Till date, no major rally has been held by the Congress and he was doing door-to-door campaigning.

Jagjivan Pal, ex-Chief Parliamentary Secretary, who has been denied ticket by the Congress this time, depends on sympathy wave. He belongs to the OBC community and is known as a low-profile leader. Pal had lost the last election from Sullah to Parmar by about 6,000 votes. He had defeated Parmar in 2012. After Pal was denied ticket, a large number of supporters had gathered at his residence to express support. The Congress leadership tried to pacify him but Pal filed his nomination as an Independent. Sources said as the campaign was progressing, Pal was gaining more strength which had turned the contest triangular.

Electorate strength

1,04,486 Total voters

51,742 Male

52,744 Female

#BJP #Congress #Kangra