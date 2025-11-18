DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, organised its annual sports extravaganza ‘Synergy 2025 – Rhythm and Race’ with great enthusiasm yesterday. The event, dedicated to students from Nursery to Class V, showcased youthful energy, competitive spirit and vibrant performances.

The occasion was graced by chief guest Dr Padam Guleria, former Principal of MLSM College, Sundernagar, and vice-president of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

A colourful array of exciting events kept the audience engaged throughout the day. The chief guest felicitated the winners across various categories. Among the youngest participants, Nitya Rana clinched gold in the Nursery Girls’ Fairy Race, while Rishi Thakur secured the top spot in the Nursery Boys’ Super Boy Race. In LKG events, Inaya Gupta won gold in the ‘Pick and Run’ for girls and Saransh Azad claimed first place in the Boys’ Pyramid Race.

The UKG segment witnessed spirited performances, with Pranika Walia winning gold in ‘Get Ready and Run’, while Bhavik Thakur topped the ‘Decorate Yourself’ event for boys. In Class I, Benisha Modgil secured gold in the ‘Walk on the Board’, and Aditya Thakur emerged victorious in the Boys’ Crab Race.

Senior primary students also delivered remarkable performances. Highlights included Bhargavi Thakur winning the Class II Girls’ Science Challenge, Deepanjali topping the Class III Single-Legged Race, Sirat leading the Class IV Thread the Needle category and Charvi winning the Class V 40m Girls’ Race. The Class V relay events were a major attraction, with Team Krittarthi, Moksharthi, Arvi Thakur and Aahana winning gold for the girls and Team Tarun Kashyap, Vedansh Katoch, Vikramaditya Sen and Shivam securing gold for the boys.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Dr Guleria praised the students’ enthusiasm and sportsmanship.