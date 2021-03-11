System for online sale of Himachal's farm produce soon: Agriculture Secretary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Efforts are afoot to put a system in place for the online sale of natural farming produce of the state, said Rakesh Kanwar, Agriculture Secretary and State Project Director of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y), while chairing a meeting here today.

He said that a range of produce being grown with the Subhash Palekar Natural Farming (SPNF) technique would be identified and sold after proper packaging and branding so that farmers get good prices in the market. He added that 10 ‘mandis’ had been marked for the sale of natural farming produce in the state. This would solve the marketing problems of the farmers, who had adopted the SPNF technique.

He said, “Some organisations have shown interest in purchasing the natural produce of Himachal and environment-friendly natural farming is picking up. The state government has given much importance to the Yojana and laid down targets for the current financial year”.

Kanwar reviewed the progress made in all districts. Executive Director, PK3Y, Rajeshwar Singh Chandel in a presentation talked about different emerging issues in the field. —