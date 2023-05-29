 System to trace & track liquor yet to become functional : The Tribune India

System to trace & track liquor yet to become functional

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 28

With a majority of the liquor-manufacturing units and wholesalers yet to integrate their systems with the ICT Track-and-Trace software, the much-awaited policy of the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) is yet to be made operational.

The introduction of this system was mooted in 2020 and budgetary announcements were made in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The need to introduce this system gained importance after the Mandi hooch tragedy that claimed seven lives. The probe revealed that extra neutral alcohol had found way to the illegal markets from liquor bottling and manufacturing plants.

The system envisages online issuance of permits and passes. “The step was introduced on April 18, but the module has failed to serve its optimum purpose because the stock of liquor at the manufacturing premises and sales outlets is yet to be made online,” department’s field staff said.

The process of making the system online for the smooth implementation of all 10 modules under the policy was yet to reach the 50 per cent mark.

This was despite the fact that regular reminders were issued to the field staff during August, October, November and December last year to ensure that all bottlers, distillers and wholesale warehouses installed the ICT system and integrated it with the department’s software.

The movement of liquor and spirit from the distillery, brewery, bottling plants and wholesale and retailers would be undertaken in the GPS-enabled vehicles only.

STED Additional Commissioner and project in-charge Rajiv Dogra said of the 18 manufacturing facilities, efforts were being made to initially introduce the system at three plants in Solan district. The system would be extended to other plants gradually. He, however, shunned giving any deadline in that regard. He said the work to integrate the software was underway, while hardware had been purchased by 80% facilities.

Effective monitoring

  • All manufacturing premises will have to install the ICT hardware
  • It will then be integrated with the dept’s online system to monitor receipt, issuance, bottling, storage and distribution of liquor
  • This will help in the effective monitoring of each bottle

Tribune Shorts


