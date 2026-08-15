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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Table tennis action adds sporting fervour to Lahaul-Spiti Tribal Fair

Table tennis action adds sporting fervour to Lahaul-Spiti Tribal Fair

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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A table tennis match being organised during the Tribal Fair at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti. Tribune Photo
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Exciting and closely contested table tennis matches marked the ongoing Tribal Fair-2026 at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district, providing local young players with an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

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The table tennis competition was inaugurated by Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana, who encouraged the participating players and extended her best wishes to all the contestants. She appreciated the enthusiasm displayed by the players and encouraged them to participate in sports with dedication, discipline and a positive competitive spirit.

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The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation, with players delivering impressive performances in both the singles and doubles categories. Several matches remained closely contested, keeping spectators engaged and adding excitement to the sporting activities being organised as part of the fair.

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In the singles category, Vedik Sharma emerged as the winner after putting up an impressive performance throughout the competition. Ahmit Raj of Government Senior Secondary School, Gondhla, secured the runner-up position.

The doubles category also witnessed exciting competition. Vedik Sharma and Ronav Thomas displayed excellent coordination and consistency to claim the winners’ title. The duo of Yashasvi and Akshika of Government Senior Secondary School, Gondhla, finished as runners-up.

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