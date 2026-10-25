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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tabo farmers gain skills in sustainable practices

Tabo farmers gain skills in sustainable practices

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, organised a one-day training programme at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district on Saturday to promote vegetation cover, combat desertification and improve livelihoods through sustainable forestry. A total of 37 farmers from villages under the Tabo gram panchayats took part.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about desertification and land degradation in cold desert regions, besides covering plantation practices and livelihood opportunities while conserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

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Dr Ranjeet Kumar, training coordinator, gave an overview of the institute and presented field-level activities under a research project to increase green cover in arid regions with community participation. He highlighted the importance of species such as Salix (willow), poplar and Chharma.

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Dr Pawan Kumar, senior scientist, explained the role of butterflies and moths in pollinating trees, vegetables and fruit crops in cold desert areas.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, a retired HFRI scientist, spoke about juniper, locally known as Shukpa, and its social, religious and ecological significance. Noting that its natural regeneration is limited, he shared research on breaking seed dormancy and encouraged farmers to cultivate it.

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Dushyant Kumar, Senior Technical Officer, explained nursery techniques and stressed that cold desert ecology requires specialised approaches rather than conventional plantation methods.

Participants also visited demonstration plantation sites at the institute’s Regional Research Centre in Tabo, where species including Salix, poplar, juniper, Elaeagnus and Rosa webbiana were shown.

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