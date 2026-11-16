Tackle drug menace at earliest: Vipin Singh Parmar to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

BJP state vice-president and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has expressed concern over the growing drug menace, especially ‘chitta’ in Himachal Pradesh, urging the state government to take effective and time-bound measures to tackle the problem.

He said drug abuse was not merely a law-and-order issue but a social challenge affecting thousands of families and future of the state.

Parmar said when a young person falls prey to drug addiction, the suffering is not confined to the individual but extends to parents, siblings and the entire family. Several families are struggling to save their children from the menace and the government and society must work together to bring affected youth back into the mainstream.

Acknowledging the awareness campaigns and other initiatives launched by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, Parmar said the government’s reported action to confiscate properties linked to the illegal drug trade was welcome. However, people wanted to know how far the action had reached against the major drug supply networks and what concrete roadmap had been prepared to eliminate the menace.

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He said organising awareness programmes alone would not be sufficient. The government must identify drug suppliers and dismantle the entire network operating behind the illegal trade. The police and other enforcement agencies should work in close coordination to prevent narcotics from reaching the state’s youth.

Referring to the Cabinet’s decision to launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026’ across all 12 districts, Parmar termed it a positive initiative, saying sports could channelise youthful energy towards discipline, confidence and a healthy lifestyle. However, he stressed that the campaign must reach villages, panchayats, schools and colleges.

He also called for strengthening de-addiction centres and ensuring proper medical treatment, counselling and rehabilitation facilities for addicted youth. Parents should be provided counselling, while young people must be offered greater opportunities in sports, education, skill development and employment.

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Parmar urged the CM to ensure the participation of families, social organisations, educational institutions and panchayat representatives in the campaign against drugs.

He said the Congress government must move beyond political statements and awareness drives and demonstrate measurable results.