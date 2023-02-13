Tag reflector belts on stray cattle to avert mishaps: NGO

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 12

Samparpan Association, an NGO active in Kangra and Chamba district, has appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to save precious human lives due to the presence of stray and abandoned animals on roads as they cause road mishaps.

Expressing concern over the rise in fatal road accidents due to roaming or standing stray animals, Anita Sharma, president of the association, said the state government should formulate a plan to curb this menace.

She said abandoned and stray animals should be tagged radium reflector belts so that the motorists using national highways or other roads could notice presence of animals on the way during night hours. Tagging of reflector belts could reduce the chances of road mishaps at night.

She said the previous state government through the veterinary department had tagged domestic animals like cows and bulls with identification serial numbers so that owners could not abandon them.

The NGO also demanded that habitual offenders, who abandon their unproductive animals, should be identified and penalized as they were a threat to human life.