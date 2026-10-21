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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tagore House clinches top honours at Yol Army Public School athletics meet

Tagore House clinches top honours at Yol Army Public School athletics meet

Students showcase sporting talent, discipline and teamwork

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Winners being awarded prizes at the annual athletics meet in the Army Public School, Yol.
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Army Public School, Yol, organised its annual athletics meet with sporting fervour against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges. The programme began with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by a disciplined march past led by the head boy, student council, NCC cadets and four houses — Raman, Teresa, Tagore and Kalpana.

Bal Vatika students of the foundational wing presented a colourful display highlighting the importance of nature.

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Prachi Joshi Johar, zonal president, Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA), Headquarters 9 Corps, was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing students, she highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, resilience, teamwork and leadership.

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The occasion also recognised academic and professional achievements. Students securing 90 per cent and above marks in Classes X and XII received cash incentives of Rs 3,000 each. Alumni admitted to prestigious institutions were felicitated, while teachers with an annual performance index above 500 were awarded cash incentives of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, as applicable.

The chief guest presented prizes for the first slot, while Brigadier Mohit Mamgain, ASC, Headquarters 9 Corps, distributed concluding prizes.

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In the house championship, Tagore House (Red) emerged overall winner with 911 points, while Teresa House finished runner-up.

Principal Arjun Singh appreciated efforts of students and staff, saying the event reflected the school’s commitment to holistic education and all-round excellence.

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