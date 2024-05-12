‘Tainted’ legislators have admitted to misconduct: Minister

Shimla, May 11
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said the six tainted Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP after being expelled from the Assembly, had admitted their misconduct by withdrawing their petition from the Supreme Court.
“By withdrawing their petition challenging the decision of the Speaker from the Supreme Court, these six MLAs have proved that the Speaker was right in expelling them from the House. They have been totally exposed and they should tell the public why did they withdraw their petition,” said Chauhan.
The minister said the expelled MLAs would now face a crushing defeat in the court of people after losing the plot in the Supreme Court. “The tainted leaders are not able to face people in their constituencies. People are asking questions from them, and they have no answers. There’s a wave of anger against them in the entire state and they will face the wrath of people on June 1,” he added.
Chauhan said the people would vote the Congress candidates to victory on four Lok Sabha seats as well as six Assembly seats to nip the dirty politics of money and horse-trading in the bud. “They will be taught such a lesson that no MLA will have the courage to betray voters and switch sides for money in the future,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...