Take back powerhouse from Pb: Shanta to CM

PTI

Dharamsala, April 2

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has written a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, asking him to take action to reclaim the Jogindernagar powerhouse from Punjab.

In the letter, he mentioned that the British government had taken land from the princely state of Mandi on a lease of 99 years in 1925, and this lease is ending in 2024. He said that the Punjab Reorganisation Act was passed in 1966, according to which Punjab was divided and it was clearly written in the law that the state in which the combined property falls shall get its ownership.

“All other properties were divided but the Jogindernagar powerhouse has not been transferred to Himachal Pradesh. Our state also has to get share in other power projects, which is also pending,” said Shanta Kumar.

He said, “When he became the CM of Himachal in 1977, he raised the issue with the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The PM held a meeting of the three states with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Haryana CM Chaudhary Devi Lal”. —