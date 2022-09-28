Take help of gram sabhas for voters' awareness: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Gram sabhas are an appropriate platform for creating awareness among voters and all Deputy Commissioners, who are also the District Election Officers (DEOs), should effectively utilise this platform for propagating SVEEP-related activities, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.

He said, “A gram sabha is scheduled to be held on October 2 and this platform should be used to motivate, inform and facilitate all eligible citizens to enroll themselves and participate in the electoral process in a festive spirit.”

Garg said that special focus should be laid on inclusion of eligible voters, especially those in the 18-21 age group, in the electoral process. He stressed the need for effective and active supervision by the DEOs to make electoral rolls error free.

Garg said people willing to link their Aadhaar cards with the electoral rolls should be encouraged to fill Form-6B. Besides, he urged panchayat members to cooperate in verification of the photo electoral rolls.