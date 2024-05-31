Take steps to check forest fires, govt told

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, May 30
Expressing serious concern over the incidents of forest fires across the state, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to take all possible measures to ensure that such incidents are prevented and if not prevented at least controlled and damage to the forest ecology or property of people is kept at a minimum.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed the order during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the issue of the forest fires and requirement of water harvesting.
During the course of hearing, the court was informed that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on March 29, 2023, on these issues and as per the minutes of the meeting, certain directions had been issued to the various authorities in relation to fire safety in forests and water harvesting in rural and forested areas.
Advocate General Anup Rattan had also placed before the court an action taken report, indicating some of proactive and mitigative steps taken by the State. However, Shrawan Dogra, amicus curie appointed by the court to assist in this matter, submitted that though the state had taken steps in this regard much more was needed to be done.
The court will hear the matter on June 26.
