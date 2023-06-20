Take steps to ease traffic snarls in Shimla, CPM urges Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June, 19

The CPM has written a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requesting him to take steps to provide relief from traffic congestion to people in Shimla.

In the letter, CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan has stated that the problem of traffic snarls both at its entrance and in Shimla city has assumed an alarming proportion and people are often caught in long traffic jams. He suggested the construction of a tunnel to upper Shimla areas like Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Chopal and Theog.

Chauhan said, “Shimla is a world-famous tourist place and it is very important that we save it and restore it to its original glory. To ensure better road connectivity to far-flung and remote areas, the state government has been working on modalities to introduce tunnels and better road infrastructure, which is indeed an appreciable decision.”

“The existing road infrastructure and parking spaces cannot take the increased load of the population, so comprehensive plans should be devised to tackle the problem and give relief to the residents of Shimla and tourists as well. For upper Shimla, a tunnel should be constructed from Dhalli to Sainj to reduce the travel distance for those going to Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Chopal and Theog. It will also provide relief from traffic jams between Dhalli and Kufri,” he added.

Chauhan said, “To provide relief from traffic jams in Shimla city, the Municipal Corporation had moved a proposal for approval from World Bank in 2015 for the construction of two tunnels — Lakkar Bazaar to Lift area and Lift to Chotta Shimla. So, we request the government to get the project approved and start work on it as soon as possible. It will provide much-needed relief from traffic snarls to locals as well tourists.”