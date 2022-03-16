Take tourist-friendly steps, Himachal Government urged

Shimla, March 15
Hoping for good occupancy in hotels during the summer season, tourism stakeholders have urged the government to arrange a high-level meeting to ensure tourist-friendly arrangements.
A large number of hoteliers from Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Dharamsala, Dalhousie and other destinations are participating in the ongoing three-day (March 14 to 16) Tourism Trade Fair in Mumbai and are trying to get the maximum bookings, said MK Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.
“The summer season is crucial for us to improve the financial health as Covid had spoiled two years, he said”. He added that they hoped that the government would make all arrangements before the season commences.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...