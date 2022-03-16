Take tourist-friendly steps, Himachal Government urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Hoping for good occupancy in hotels during the summer season, tourism stakeholders have urged the government to arrange a high-level meeting to ensure tourist-friendly arrangements.

A large number of hoteliers from Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Dharamsala, Dalhousie and other destinations are participating in the ongoing three-day (March 14 to 16) Tourism Trade Fair in Mumbai and are trying to get the maximum bookings, said MK Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

“The summer season is crucial for us to improve the financial health as Covid had spoiled two years, he said”. He added that they hoped that the government would make all arrangements before the season commences.—