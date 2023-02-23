Take welfare plans to masses: Ex-MLA

Hamirpur, February 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would repeat government at the Centre with thumping majority, said former MLA Narender Thakur while addressing a meeting of BJP working committee here on Monday.
Thakur said BJP workers should take welfare schemes of the Union Government to people and strengthen the party in the district.
The former MLA said time had come to start working at the grassroots to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a new dimension to development in the country. India had emerged as a global leader under his leadership.
