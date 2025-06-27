Talk, don’t tolerate: Shimla unites against drug abuse

Stressing the importance of open communication, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today said dialogue was the strongest weapon in the fight against drug abuse. He was addressing a district-level awareness programme organised at the DC Office on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The DC urged children and youth to have honest conversations with their parents and elders so that no child falls prey to addiction. He called upon the youth to not only stay away from drugs but also become ambassadors of awareness in their communities.

“Drug abuse is slowly corroding society from within. To uproot it, we need a united front—parents, youth, society and the administration must all join hands,” he said. He cautioned that even a single experiment with drugs can trigger addiction, and encouraged young people to completely steer clear of any exposure.

Students from various schools across Shimla participated in the event and voiced their views through painting, slogan writing and speech competitions. Experts including Dr. Praveen S. Bhatia, Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGMC, and DSP (HQ) Vijay Raghuvanshi, addressed the gathering with insights on causes, consequences and preventive measures related to drug addiction.

Former addicts Rakesh Sharma and Duni Chand, now “drug warriors,” shared their emotional journeys of recovery, offering hope and guidance to the young audience.

In the speech competition, Khushboo from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Tutikandi clinched the first prize, followed by Anvesha from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jakhu, and Aryan from GSSS Tutikandi in second and third positions respectively.

In slogan writing, Mehak and Azad from SD Senior Secondary School bagged the first and second prizes, while Manreet from St. Thomas School secured third. The painting contest saw Anishka and Manvi Das, also from SD School, win first and second positions, with Itmon from GSSS Tutikandi in third.

The Deputy Commissioner later administered an anti-drug pledge and launched a signature campaign. Prize-winning students were felicitated for their contributions.

As part of the initiative, artists from ‘The Beginners Group,’ affiliated with the Department of Information and Public Relations, performed impactful street plays at Modern Nursing College, Annadale, raising awareness among students and faculty about the dangers of substance abuse.