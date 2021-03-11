Talks fail, HRTC drivers to go on strike ahead of PM Modi’s rally

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The talks between the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) management and its drivers’ union over the latter’s demands have failed.

“Our talks with the management have failed. As decided earlier, all HRTC buses will go off road for 24 hours, starting from May 29 midnight,” said union president Maan Singh Thakur.

The call for a strike assumes significance in the light of the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Shimla on May 31. Apart from causing inconvenience to the public, the strike could affect the plans of the people, thinking of attending the rally.

Meanwhile, the union is in no mood to budge.

“We have been fighting for our rights for years and can’t back down without having our demands accepted,” he said.

He said the management accepted their demand for implementing the revised pay scale as per the recommendations of the sixth pay commission, but the management refused to pay their overtime night allowance pending for three years.

“The management refused to accept it even though we had given option to pay it in instalments. Almost all driver and conductor do overtime and have a huge amount pending under this head. When the management refused to give commitment on this demand, we ended the talks,” said Maan.

The union, however, kept the window open to end the stalemate until May 29 evening. “After that, we will proceed on strike,” he said.