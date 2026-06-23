DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt bans HRTC strike under Essential Services Maintenance Act

Himachal Govt bans HRTC strike under Essential Services Maintenance Act

Earlier today, the employees' union had announced that HRTC services would be stopped as talks with the government over Rs 100 crore dues had failed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:21 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

After the Himachal Road Transport Corporation employees' union announced that it would stop services from Wednesday midnight, the Himachal Government has issued an order bringing HRTC services under Essential Services Maintenance Act. The move prohibits the protesting employees from proceeding on a strike.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the union announced that HRTC services would stop from Wednesday midnight as the talks between the government and employees had failed to break the deadlock. After the talks failed, the driver and conductor union announced to proceed on strike from midnight tomorrow.

Advertisement

The union said their pending dues, which had swelled to around Rs 100 crore, had not been paid since long.

Advertisement

Union president Maan Singh Thakur said a meeting was scheduled with Secretary Transport to sort out the matter but the meeting failed to break the deadlock. He alleged that the employees' demands were not taken seriously during the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts