Himachal Govt bans HRTC strike under Essential Services Maintenance Act

After the Himachal Road Transport Corporation employees' union announced that it would stop services from Wednesday midnight, the Himachal Government has issued an order bringing HRTC services under Essential Services Maintenance Act. The move prohibits the protesting employees from proceeding on a strike.

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Earlier today, the union announced that HRTC services would stop from Wednesday midnight as the talks between the government and employees had failed to break the deadlock. After the talks failed, the driver and conductor union announced to proceed on strike from midnight tomorrow.

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The union said their pending dues, which had swelled to around Rs 100 crore, had not been paid since long.

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Union president Maan Singh Thakur said a meeting was scheduled with Secretary Transport to sort out the matter but the meeting failed to break the deadlock. He alleged that the employees' demands were not taken seriously during the meeting.