Talks on apple prices today

Shimla, August 22
The committee, formed by the government under the chairmanship of the VC, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, regarding the procurement prices of apple by private CA stores will hold its first meeting tomorrow.
Representatives of apple growers have also been included in the committee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss