Talland-IGMC tunnel construction to begin after govt approves ongoing survey report

The construction of a double-lane tunnel from the Talland area till Lakkar Bazaar may began after the feasibility survey being conducted with an aim to ease traffic congestion on the Circular Road in Shimla is completed and the government approves its report. This 1.5 km to 2 km long tunnel is expected to provide an alternative route in the city, considerably reducing traffic movement on the Circular Road

Advertisement

The survey for the construction of the tunnel that commenced recently is expected to continue for the next few months. Experts are studying the feasibility and stability of the tunnel during the survey and also assessing how to execute the construction work. After the survey, a detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to the state government for approval and the construction of the tunnel will began only when the report is approved.

Advertisement

Engineer Pawan Kumar Sharma, Director (Project), Himachal Pradesh Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HPRIDC), said, “The survey for the construction of the tunnel is going on and teams of expert are conducting a thorough study of the area to identify the possibility and challenges that can arise during the construction work. The survey is expected to continue for at least six months, after which a detailed project report will be prepared and submitted to the state government for approval. The tunnel construction work will begin only after the government approves the project report.”

Advertisement

He said that the state government had also sought funds for the project from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Finance. “A total amount of Rs 1,500 crore has been sought for various infrastructure development works, including this tunnel, in the capital city. The funds will also be used for the construction of several flyovers that are in the pipeline along with the widening of roads. The construction of the tunnel is expected to begin next year,” he added.

Located in the heart of the city, the Circular Road that provides connectivity from Shimla to Sanjauli via Chotta Shimla is one of the busiest routes. Over the years, traffic bottlenecks have become a common feature along the road as a result of capacity stagnation due to the restrictive terrain condition and no possibility of road widening.

Advertisement

As a solution, the state government had proposed the construction of a tunnel connecting Talland to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, which would enable traffic to bypass congested road sections and junctions where most of the bottlenecks were experienced. This tunnel is expected to ease traffic woes in the city. It will help in diverting traffic from Talland to the IGMC through Chotta Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Secretariat and Sanjauli.