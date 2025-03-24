Talnoo near upper Dharamsala enlivens to Pahari bhajans, dances

Sangeetanjali Kala Kendra here organised a cultural programme of Pahari bhajans and dances at International Sahaja Public School, Talnoo, Naddi village, located in upper Dharamsala.

Aimed at encouraging the spirit of national integration, Dr Janmajay Singh Guleria and his musician disciples created an ambiance of brotherhood together with students of the school where children from various countries are taught about India’s ancient culture steeped in love and respect for all.

The school was founded in 1990 by Nirmala Devi, Founder, Sahaja Yoga Meditation, now practiced in over 90 countries. Sharing his experience with The Tribune, Dr Guleria said, ‘In the lap of the Himalaya grows a culture that follows ancient traditions of universal religion without distinction of caste, creed, race or background.”

He said, “I have observed that children here learn to find the silence between their thoughts and feel the joy of their spirit, which they express in vibrant bhajans and songs. These songs begin with praises to Shri Ganesha and also include bhajans on the Devi, Shiva, Ram, Krishna, Jesus Christ and many more.”