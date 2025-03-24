DT
PT
Talnoo near upper Dharamsala enlivens to Pahari bhajans, dances

Talnoo near upper Dharamsala enlivens to Pahari bhajans, dances

Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:48 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Musicians and students at International Sahaja Public School, Talnoo.
Sangeetanjali Kala Kendra here organised a cultural programme of Pahari bhajans and dances at International Sahaja Public School, Talnoo, Naddi village, located in upper Dharamsala.

Aimed at encouraging the spirit of national integration, Dr Janmajay Singh Guleria and his musician disciples created an ambiance of brotherhood together with students of the school where children from various countries are taught about India’s ancient culture steeped in love and respect for all.

The school was founded in 1990 by Nirmala Devi, Founder, Sahaja Yoga Meditation, now practiced in over 90 countries. Sharing his experience with The Tribune, Dr Guleria said, ‘In the lap of the Himalaya grows a culture that follows ancient traditions of universal religion without distinction of caste, creed, race or background.”

He said, “I have observed that children here learn to find the silence between their thoughts and feel the joy of their spirit, which they express in vibrant bhajans and songs. These songs begin with praises to Shri Ganesha and also include bhajans on the Devi, Shiva, Ram, Krishna, Jesus Christ and many more.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

