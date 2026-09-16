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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda ENT doctor wins 1st prize at AOI Conference

Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda ENT doctor wins 1st prize at AOI Conference

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Dr Karishma Guleria of Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College receives the prize at PGIMS-Rohtak in Haryana.
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Dr Karishma Guleria of the Department of ENT at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (Dr RPGMC), Tanda, has won the First Prize for Best Thesis at the AOI Northwest Zone Annual Conference 2026, held at PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana.

Dr Karishma presented her research titled “Study of Assessment of Accuracy of FNAC in Relation to HPE in Thyroid Swelling”. The achievement reflects the academic and research excellence being fostered at the RPGMC, Tanda, and its ENT department.

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It also highlights the institution’s emphasis on quality postgraduate training and clinically relevant research.

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