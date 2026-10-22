Tanda hospital doctors perform complex heart surgery

Doctors at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, have successfully performed a complex open-heart surgery on a patient with a severely damaged aortic valve and an enlarged aorta, marking a significant achievement for the institution’s Cardiac Surgery Department.

During the procedure, the damaged aortic valve was replaced with an artificial valve, while the affected portion of the enlarged aorta was repaired using a synthetic graft. The surgery was performed with the support of a heart-lung machine.

Advertisement

The operation was led by college principal Dr Milap Sharma and Head of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department Dr Desh Bandhu Sharma, with Dr Vikas Panwar and Dr Puneet Sharma playing key roles. The anaesthesia team comprised Dr Bharti Gupta and Dr Aman Thakur. Operating theatre staff, nursing personnel and employees of the intensive care unit (ICU) also contributed.

Advertisement

The treatment was provided free of cost under the Him Care health scheme, giving the patient access to advanced cardiac care without the burden of heavy medical expenses.

The surgery highlights the growing capabilities of the RPGMC, Tanda, in treating complicated heart diseases. The institution caters to patients from Kangra district and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, many of whom have to travel to major medical centres outside the state for specialised treatment. The department is strengthening its expertise and facilities to undertake more complex cardiac procedures, bringing advanced treatment closer to patients in the region.