Tanda hospital ward named after GS Bali

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 3

The state government has notified that the upcoming 200-bedded child and mother ward at Tanda medical college will be named after late senior Congress leader and former minister from Kangra GS Bali.

College Principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said this while addressing a press conference here today. He said the new ward (GS Bali Mother and Child Hospital) would be ready in the next three months.

GS Bali’s son and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali thanked CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for naming the hospital ward after his father.