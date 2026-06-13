Tanda medical college cardiology scam: Rs 1 crore stents, balloon catheters seized during inspection

A team of senior medical experts led by the principal of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMC), Tanda, inspected Cardiology Department on Saturday and reportedly seized a large stock of cardiac stents and balloon catheters allegedly stored illegally in the department.

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According to sources, the inspection team seized the stents and balloon catheters from a cupboard, reportedly used by a senior doctor in the department. The value of the seized medical equipment has been estimated at nearly Rs 1 crore.

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The inspection is part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities in the functioning of Cardiology Department, particularly regarding the procurement, storage, and implantation of stents in patients. Sources said the medical team is examining records and treatment procedures to verify whether all stents used in cardiac interventions were properly documented as per state health department guidelines.

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The seizure of a large stock of stents and balloon catheters has raised serious questions about inventory management and the handling of costly medical devices within the department. The presence of such equipment outside authorised storage has prompted further scrutiny by the investigating team.

Hospital authorities are reportedly verifying procurement records, stock registers, and patient treatment data to ascertain whether any discrepancies exist between the number of stents purchased, those implanted in patients, and the stock available with the department.

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The seized devices, commonly used in angioplasty and other cardiac procedures, are critical medical consumables involving substantial expenditure. Officials will determine whether established procedures for procurement, storage, and utilisation were followed and whether any financial or administrative irregularities occurred.

Sources indicated that the investigation team may submit its findings to the state health authorities after completing the verification process. If any lapses are established, appropriate administrative and disciplinary action could follow.

A senior official of the medical college told reporters that the inquiry is continuing and further details are expected to emerge after examination of departmental records and patient-related documents.